Sensex Rises Over 250 Points, Nifty Near 11,700 Led By Metals

Foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth Rs 33,980.56 crore in March.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes extended gains on Monday led by buying interest in metal, PSU banks, auto and capital goods shares. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 273 points or 0.70 per cent to 38,946 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index climbed 0.64 per cent or 75 points to 11,699. ICICI Bank, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were among the top movers in the S&P BSE Sensex.