Sensex Up Over 100 Points, Nifty Hits 10,600

The domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a positive note. The S&P BSE Sensex started at 35,145.75, against its previous close of 35,141.99. The Nifty50 benchmark of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,580.60, as compared to its last close of 10,576.30. At 9:26 am, the 30-share Sensex traded at 35,266.01, up 124.02 points or 0.35 per cent but the 50-scrip Nifty was at 10,606.50, with a gain of 30.20 points or 0.29 per cent.

On Wednesday, foreign portfolio investors bought while domestic institutional investors sold net shares worth Rs 277.38 crore and Rs 272.24 crore respectively, showed provisional NSE data.

In the Asian markets, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.15 per cent. Australian stocks rose 0.15 per cent while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.5 per cent.

Stock market gains in Asia were limited after Wall Street extended its recent decline in overnight trade. The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight day as financial stocks were hit by fears that banking industry regulations would tighten once the Democratic Party takes control of the House of Representatives.

In the commodities market, US oil prices resumed declines on Thursday after an industry group said that American inventories had risen more than expected. US crude futures were down 33 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $55.92 a barrel by 0004 GMT or 5:34 am IST. (With Reuters inputs)