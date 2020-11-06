Market Latest Updates: Sensex, Nifty Likely To Start Friday's Session On A Positive Note

Stock Market Updates:

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a flat to positive note as Asian peers rallied to a near three-year peak in anticipation that a divided US legislature would limit major policy changes and keep the status quo on economic policies. At 8:35 am, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures traded 18.75 points - or 0.15 per cent - from its previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian markets. The SGX Nifty futures earlier traded within a narrow 12,184.80-12,136.20 range, fluctuating between gains and losses compared to their previous close of 12,152.05.

Investors expect Democrat Joe Biden to beat President Donald Trump and the Republicans to retain control of the Senate, allowing them to block the Democrats' agenda, such as corporate tax hikes and massive borrowing for large spending.