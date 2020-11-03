Market Latest Updates: Sensex Rises Over 300 Points Amid Gains Across Sectors

Stock Market Updates: Gains across sectors pushed the markets higher

Domestic share markets started Tuesday's session on a positive note tracking Asian stocks as strong factory output data from major economies boosted investor sentiment despite political uncertainty ahead of US elections. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose 424.92 points - or 1.07 per cent - to touch 40,195.12 at the strongest level recorded in early deals soon after a positive opening. The broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark moved to as high as 11,794.10, up 124.95 points - also 1.07 per cent - from its previous close, as gains across sectors, led by financial, automobile and energy stocks, pushed the markets higher. (Track, Sensex, Nifty)

At 9:31 am, the Sensex traded 365.12 points - or 0.92 per cent - higher at 40,122.70 while the Nifty was up 104.80 points - or 0.90 per cent - at 11,773.95.

ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Tata Steel - trading between 2.16 per cent and 3.72 per cent higher - were the top Nifty gainers.

Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries - down 1.27 per cent, 0.73 per cent and 0.37 per cent respectively - were among the five laggards in the 50-scrip basket.

HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and TCS were the biggest boosts to Sensex.

Equities in other Asian markets moved higher, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan last seen trading 1 per cent higher, rising for a the second straight day and just 1 per cent shy of a two-and-a-half-year high struck in mid-October.

The E-Mini S&P 500 futures were last up 0.5 per cent and the EUROSTOXX 50 futures 1 per cent, indicating a positive start for US and European markets respectively on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden made a last-ditch push for votes in battleground states as their campaigns prepared for post-election disputes that could prolong a divisive presidential election.

Data showed US manufacturing activity accelerated more than expected in October, with new orders jumping to their highest in nearly 17 years, whereas Chinese factory activity expanded the fastest in a decade and euro zone manufacturing also sped up.

Analysts said the prospect of no immediate winner in the presidential race was the biggest drag on markets. Mr Trump trails Mr Biden in national opinion polls, but polls in the swing states that will decide the election show a closer race.