Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Hit All-Time Highs Amid Gains Across Sectors

At 9:25 am, the Sensex traded 293.84 points, or 0.63 per cent, higher at 47,267.38 while the Nifty was up 91.85 points, or 0.67 per cent, at 13,841.10.

Forty seven stocks in the Nifty basket of 50 shares traded in the positive territory.

Tata Motors, Coal India, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and SBI, trading between 1.41 per cent and 3.72 per cent higher, were the top percentage gainers in the index. (Also Read: Rangebound Trade, Volatility Likely In Markets As Year Comes To A Close, Say Analysts)

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the biggest boosts for Sensex.

The markets took support from gains across Asian markets, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan trading 0.12 per cent higher at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was up 0.61 per cent.

Stocks have tended to perform well in the last five trading days of December, and the first two of January, a phenomenon known as the Santa Claus rally which has lifted equities in 55 out of 74 years since 1945, according to CFRA Research.

This year, the period started on December 24.

The average Santa Claus rally has boosted the S&P 500 by 1.3% since 1969, according to the Stock Trader's Almanac. Overall, a year with a Santa Claus rally is followed by an annual 9.7% average gain in the S&P 500 the following year, compared with a 9% average gain in the S&P 500 in all years, according to CFRA Research.