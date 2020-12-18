Market Live: Sensex Drops Over 350 Points From Record High Amid Selling Pressure In Financial Stocks

At 10:08 am, the Sensex traded at 46,712.27, shedding 178.07 points, or 0.38 per cent, from its previous close, and the Nifty was down 56.45 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 13,684.25. (Track Sensex, Nifty Here)

IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Tata Motors, Coal India and HDFC, trading between 2.12 per cent and 3.91 per cent lower, were the worst hit among 32 laggards in the Nifty basket of 50 shares.

Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bajaj Auto and Hindustan Unilever, trading 1.01-2.14 per cent each, were the top gainers in the index. (Also Read: Stocks To Watch)

HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Reliance Industries were the biggest drags on Sensex, whereas TCS and Infosys were the largest supports.

Share markets elsewhere in Asia slipped from the record highs, but the prospect of a major US coronavirus relief package left some investors still in the mood to pick up stocks and other risk-exposed assets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.30 per cent from Thursday's record. Yet, it was on track for a seventh consecutive week of gains — the longest such streak in about a year. Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was down 0.20 per cent at the last count.

The E-Mini S&P 500 futures eased 0.15 per cent, indicating a sluggish start for US markets on Friday a day after their underlying index gained 0.58 per cent to clock an all-time high.

As the end of the year approaches, global markets have been swinging between broader optimism about COVID-19 vaccines and a global economic recovery and concerns about still rising infections.

Congressional negotiators in Washington were scrambling on Thursday to agree on details of a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill. Lawmakers from both major US political parties said failing to agree was not an option, and earlier Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said talks could spill into the weekend.

Many investors saw the passing of new measures to support the economy as imminent after data showed the number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week.