Sensex Tanks Over 600 Points, Nifty Trades Below 17,450; JSW steel, Divi's Lab, Hindalco Among Top Drags

New Delhi: The Indian equity benchmarks continued to plunge for the fifth straight session on Monday amid weak global cues. Asian share markets slipped as investors braced for a Federal Reserve meeting at which it is expected to confirm it will soon start draining the massive lake of liquidity that has supercharged growth stocks in recent years.

As of 9:32 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex pack was down 612 points or 1.04 per cent at 58,425 and the broader NSE Nifty slumped 173 points or 0.98 per cent to 17,444.

Mid- and small-cap shares were in the negative zone as Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.82 per cent and small-cap shares were trading 0.77 per cent down.

On the stock-specific front, JSW Steel was the top Nifty loser as the stock cracked 3.41 per cent to Rs 643.55. Divi's Lab Hindalco, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Life were also among the laggards.

On the flipside, ONGC, Cipla, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and PowerGrid were among the gainers.