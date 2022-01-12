Sensex Rises Over 350 Points, Nifty Trades Above 18,150; Hindalco, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank Among Top Gainers

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,109 shares were advancing while 557 were declining on BSE.

New Delhi: The Indian equity benchmarks on Wednesday started trading in green led by gains across all sectors. Asian shares were positive as Japan's Nikkei surged 1.86 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.44 per cent and the Shanghai Composite index moved 0.35 per cent higher.

Back home, as of 9:18 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex pack was up 359 points or 0.59 per cent at 60,976 and the broader NSE Nifty moved 108 points or 0.60 per cent higher to 18,164.

Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 0.40 per cent and small-cap shares were trading 0.95 per cent higher.

On the stock-specific front, Hindalco was the top Nifty gainer as the stock soared 2.32 per cent to Rs 497.65. Tata Steel, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Cipla, TCS, Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Consumer Products were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,109 shares were advancing while 557 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE platform, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cements, Kotak Bank, NTPC, IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma attracted the most gains with their shares rising as much as 1.76 per cent in early trade.

TCS, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India and Maruti were among the losers.

Meanwhile, IT majors TCS, Wipro and Infosys will announce their third-quarter (Q3) results later in the day.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had jumped 221 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 60,616 on Tuesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had settled 52 points or 0.29 per cent higher at 18,056.