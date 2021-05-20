Sensex, Nifty Set To Open On A Flat Note; Indian Oil In Focus

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexex are set to open on a flat note as indicatesd by Nifty Futures traded on the Singapore Exchange. Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty futures rose 7 points to 15,042. In yesterday's session, Sensex ended the day at 49,902, lower by 290.55 points or 0.58 per cent and the NSE Nifty settled at 15,030.10, down 77.90 points or 0.52 per cent. The broader markets, however, outperformed their largecap peers, with the BSE Midcap index and BSE Smallcap index gaining around half a per cent each.

Stock markets struggled for traction on Thursday after a jittery session on Wall Street where cryptocurrencies crashed and a hint of tapering talk from the U.S. Federal Reserve drove selling in the bond market and lifted the safe-haven dollar.

Benchmarks in South Korea and Japan were either side of flat in morning trade and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell about 0.8 per cent to pull MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down by 0.2 per cent.

Back home, Indiabulls Housing Finance will be in focus after its net profit rose to Rs 276 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 from Rs 137 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Indian Oil will be in focus after it reported net profit of Rs 8,781.30 crore compared with a loss of Rs 5,185.32 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.