Sensex, Nifty Seen Opening On A Flat Note; Vodafone Idea Shares In Focus

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indices are set to open on a flat note as indicated by the Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange amid weak cues from other Asian markets. The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange also known as SGX Nifty futures rose 14 points or 0.09 per cent to 15,761.50. Meanwhile, equities in other Asian markets were trading on weak note as Japan's Nikkei fell 0.53 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.57 per cent.

Global shares retreated from recent highs on Wednesday, as Asian markets grew jittery about a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and Western markets awaited Friday's U.S. jobs report and what it might mean for monetary policy.

Asset markets have been buoyed over the past year by trillions of dollars in monetary and fiscal stimulus from global central banks responding to the pandemic.

MSCI's all-country world index, which tracks shares across 50 countries, fell 0.23 per cent. It was still set for a fifth straight month of gains, and for a rise of more than 11 per cent in the first half.

The S&P 500 nabbed its fifth straight record close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 210.22 points, or 0.61 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 5.7 points, or 0.13 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.38 points, or 0.17 per cent.

Back home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,646.66 crore on Wednesday while domestic institutional investors' bought shares worth Rs 1,520 crore.

Vodafone idea will be in focus after its net loss in March quarter narrowed to Rs 7,022.80 crore versus loss of Rs 11,643.5 crore in the same quarter last year.