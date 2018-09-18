Sensex Up Nearly 100 Points, Nifty At 11,388

Thirty-two out of 50 Nifty stocks gained in trade.

The domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a positive note. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 37,660.19 and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at 11,381.55. At 9:20 am, the 30-share Sensex was up 96.08 points or 0.26 per cent to 37,681.59 and the 50-share Nifty gained 10.80 points or 0.09 per cent to 11,388.55. The top five gainers in the Sensex pack were Hindustan Unilever, YES Bank, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, and ICICI Bank, which lost between 0.74 per cent and 1.61 per cent.

Thirty-two out of 50 Nifty stocks gained in trade.

However, seven out of 12 PSU banking stocks fell as the Nifty PSU Bank index lost over 2 per cent.

On Monday, the Sensex nosedived 505 points to 37,585 and the Nifty50 plunged 137 points to end at 11,377.