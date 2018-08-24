Sensex Drops Over 50 Points, Nifty Trades At 11,562; Hexaware Tech Plunges 14%

Stock Market on Friday: US and Chinese officials ended two days of talks on Thursday.

The domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a negative note, owing to weak Asian cues. At 9:17 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 38,284.41, down 52.35 points or 0.14 per cent. The broader Nifty50 was trading at 11,562.60, with a loss of 20.15 points or 0.17 per cent. Asian stocks fell on Friday after US-China trade talks ended without progress, with the markets braced for a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for hints on the direction of US monetary policy.

Top laggards on the BSE index in morning trade were ITC (-0.45%), vedanta (-0.63%), Wipro (-0.67%), Induslnd Bank (-0.71%), Bharti Airtel (-0.73%), ICICI Bank (-1.31%). Main losers on the NSE index in the morning session were Cipla (-1.65%), Hindalco (-1.15%), Bharti Airtel (-0.97%), Infratel (-0.97%) and Lupin (-0.96%).

The Indian rupee weakened by 13 paise to 70.24 against the US dollar in opening trade today on increased demand for the American currency from importers and banks.

Oil markets were steady on Friday as the unresolved trade dispute between Washington and Beijing muted activity. US and Chinese officials ended two days of talks on Thursday with no major breakthrough as the trade war between the world's two biggest economies escalated with activation of another round of duelling tariffs on $16 billion worth of each country's goods.

Shares of IndiGo are in focus today as the budget passenger carrier has grounded some of its A320 Neo aircraft due to non-availability of spare engines from Pratt and Whitney. Construction and engineering company Larsen and Toubro Ltd are trading higher after it approved a share buyback worth Rs 9,000 crore at Rs 1,500 apiece on Thursday.

On the other hand, major gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack in opening trade were Axis Bank (+1.18%), Power Grid (+1.13%), NTPC (+0.97%), Asian Paints (+0.60%), Larsen & Tourbo (+0.58%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (+0.56%). TPower Grid (+1.50), Bajaj Finance (+1.37%), NTPC (+1.31%), Axis Bank (+1.31%) and Ultracemco (+1.06%) were leading the pack of Nifty gainers in early trade.

Meanwhile, domestic stock markets closed Thursday's session at record highs led by IT, pharma and energy stocks. S&P BSE Sensex closed at 38,336.76 while broader NSE Nifty settled at 11,582.75. (With agencies inputs)