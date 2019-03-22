Sensex Snaps Eight-Day Winning Streak Led By Declines In RIL, HDFC Bank

S&P BSE Sensex declined 222.14 points or 0.58 per cent to close at 38,164.61.

The BSE benchmark index - S&P BSE Sensex - snapped its eight-day winning streak led by declines in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Maruti Suzuki. The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes opened higher but gave up gains in the first one hour of trade after oil & gas and energy sector shares came under selling pressure. The S&P BSE Sensex fell as much as 475 points from intraday high of 38,564.71 to a low of 38,089.36, and the Nifty touched an intraday high of 11,575.80 and a low of 11,434.55 during the session.