RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.15%; Lowers Growth Forecast

Consumer inflation has crossed the RBI's 4% medium-term target for the first time in more than a year.

The Reserve Bank of India's six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously kept repo rate or the key interest rate, at which it lends short-term funds to banks, unchanged at 5.15 per cent and lowered growth forecast after inflation breached its medium-term target of 4 per cent for the first time in October in over a year. The MPC, however, also decided to continue with the accommodative stance to revive growth.

"The MPC recognises that there is monetary policy space for future action. However, given the evolving growth-inflation dynamics, the MPC felt it appropriate to take a pause at this juncture," the committee said in a statement.

"The MPC also decided to continue with the accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target," RBI said in the policy statement.

The RBI expects Gross Domestic Product or GDP to grow at 5 per cent in the current financial year down from its expectation of growth of 6.1 per cent in October policy.

All members of the MPC -Chetan Ghate, Pami Dua, Ravindra H. Dholakia, Michael Debabrata Patra, Bibhu Prasad Kanungo and Shaktikanta Das - voted in favour of the decision to hold the key interest rate.

The Reserve Bank of India also revised its inflation target on the upside. The central bank expects inflation to grow at 5.1-4.7 per cent in second half of the current financial year and 4.0-3.8 per cent for first half of financial year 2020-21.

A Reuters poll of 70 economists had predicted the RBI would cut its repo rate by 25 bps and then by another 15 bps in the second quarter of 2020, where it will stay at least until 2021.