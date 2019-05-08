NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Sensex, Nifty Plunge To Over 1-Month Low On Worries Of Failed US-China Trade Talks

The Sensex and Nifty fell sharply in Wednesday's session extending losses to sixth straight day to close at lowest level in over a month.

Market | | Updated: May 08, 2019 15:55 IST
The Sensex and Nifty fell sharply in Wednesday's session, closing lower for a sixth session in a row. The Sensex plunged 488 points to end at 37,789 and the Nifty 50 Index slumped 1.2 per cent or 138 points to close at 11,359. The Sensex fell as much as 534 points during the session, and the Nifty 50 Index declined to an intraday low of 11,347. According to analysts, a combination of factors including worries over unsuccessful US-China trade negotiations impacting global growth prospects, profit-booking ahead of the outcome of general elections and below-par corporate earnings impacted the investor sentiment.

The Sensex ended at its lowest level since March 14 and the Nifty fell to its lowest level since March 25.

