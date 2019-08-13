Sensex Ends 624 Points Lower, Nifty Gives Up 10,950 Amid Broad-Based Selloff: 10 Things To Know

Domestic stock markets suffered sharp losses on Tuesday amid a selloff across sectors barring energy shares, breaking a two-day winning run. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell 623.75 points - or 1.66 per cent - to end at 36,958.16, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settled at 10,925.85, down 183.80 points - or 1.65 per cent - from the previous close. Sharp selling in financial, automobile and information technology stocks dragged the markets lower, however strength in energy stocks - led by heavyweight Reliance Industries - kept the losses in check.