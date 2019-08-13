Sensex Falls Over 250 Points Amid Selling Across Most Sectors, Reliance Industries Bucks Trend: 10 Things To Know

Here are 10 things to know:
- At 9:35 am, the Sensex traded 247.83 points - or 0.66 per cent - lower at 37,334.08, while the Nifty was down 61.50 points - or 0.55 per cent - at 11,048.15.
- Top percentage laggards on the 50-scrip index at the time were Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Britannia, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC and HDFC Bank, trading between 2.19 per cent and 4.82 per cent lower.
- HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys and ITC weighed the most on the Sensex.
- Market breadth was negative, with 661 stocks trading higher on the BSE and 769 struggling with losses. On the NSE, 626 stocks advanced while 936 declined.
- On the other hand, Reliance Industries shares jumped as much as 9.28 per cent to Rs 1,270.00 apiece on the NSE, a day after the conglomerate said Saudi Arabia's Aramco will buy a 20 per cent stake in its oil-to-chemical business by paying $15 billion. Speaking at the company's 42nd Annual General Meeting, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said the group has a clear roadmap to become zero net-debt company in 18 months.
- Reliance Industries shares were among the top gainers on both benchmark indexes in first few minutes of trade.
- Equities in other Asian markets slumped amid fears about a drawn out US-China trade war, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidding 1 per cent, Chinese stocks falling 0.8 per cent, and Hong Kong's main market index tumbling over 1 per cent to a seven-month low. Japan's Nikkei was down 1.5 per cent and on course for its biggest daily decline in a week.
- Last Friday, the Sensex and Nifty had ended 0.68 per cent and 0.70 per cent higher respectively, rising for a second straight day. The markets remained shut on Monday for Eid-al-Adha.
- The government will release consumer inflation data for the month of July after market hours on Tuesday.
- The Indian financial markets will also remain closed on Thursday, August 15 for Independence Day.
(With inputs from Reuters)
