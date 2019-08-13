Sensex Falls Over 250 Points Amid Selling Across Most Sectors, Reliance Industries Bucks Trend: 10 Things To Know

Sharp losses across sectors barring energy shares dragged the markets lower

Domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a lower note amid weakness in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 260.63 points to 37,321.28 in early trade, and the broader NSE Nifty moved to 11,041.40, down 68.25 points from the previous close. Sharp losses across sectors barring energy shares dragged the markets lower. Analysts say macroeconomic data will be keenly watched for market cues and thin trade can be expected in the holiday-shortened week.