Sensex Drops Over 200 Points, Nifty Near 11,050 As Markets Break 3-Day Winning Run: 10 Things To Know

Domestic stock markets registered sharp losses as a selloff in financial and metal stocks deepened in late morning deals on Wednesday, breaking three consecutive days of gains in which the benchmark indexes rose more than 3 per cent, amid cautious trade in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index dropped as much as 212.87 points to hit 37,428.40 at the day's lowest level, after reversing direction at least six times following a positive opening. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark slid to an intraday low of 11,043.15, down 62.2 points from the previous close. Analysts awaited macroeconomic data due this week for cues.