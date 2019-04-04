Sensex, Nifty Little Changed Ahead Of RBI's Monetary Policy Decision

Domestic equity benchmark (S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50) indexes were little changed ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision on interest rates due later in the day. The Sensex and Nifty were trading flat as gains in Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp and Asian Paints was offset by losses in Infosys, ITC, HCL Technologies, Yes Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Steel. As of 9:27 am, the Sensex traded 0.02 per cent or 9 points lower at 38,868 and the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 3 points at 11,641.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to announce a reduction of 25 basis points (0.25 per cent) in the key interest rate to 6 per cent today.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by the RBI governor, began its three day review on Tuesday. Thursday's policy statement marks the last before the general election due later this month.

More than 85 per cent of the nearly 70 economists polled by news agency Reuters expect the central bank to cut the benchmark lending rate to 6.00 per cent today.

Rate sensitive banking, realty and auto shares were trading on a mixed note ahead of the RBI's polcy decision.

Fifteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading higher led by the S&P BSE Telecom Index's 0.94 per cent gain. Realty and consumer durable indexes also rose over 0.5 per cent each. On the other hand, S&P BSE Metal Index was top loser down 0.8 per cent. Information Technology and Oil & Gas Indexes were also trading with a negative bias.

Indiabulls Housing Finance was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 3.2 per cent to Rs 898. Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Titan, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp, Indian Oil and Tata Motors were also among the gainers.

On the other hand, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Yes Bank, Hindalco, Bharat Petroleum, Zee Entertainment, Tata Steel and Adani Ports were among the laggards.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.