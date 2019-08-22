Sensex Slumps 587 Points, Nifty Below 10,750 As Markets Hit 6-Month Low

The overall market breadth was extremely negative as 1,433 shares ended lower on NSE.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty slumped to their lowest levels in around six months on the back of a broad-based selling pressure. Investors are awaiting news on economic stimulus from the government amid a slowdown that has hammered industries including the automotive sector, leading to production cuts and job losses, analysts said. The Sensex fell as much as 652 points and the Nifty 50 Index dropped below its important psychological level of 10,750. With today's decline the Sensex and Nifty fell for a third day in a row.