Sensex Slumps 587 Points, Nifty Below 10,750 As Markets Hit 6-Month Low

Here are 10 things to know about today's selloff:
- The Sensex slumped 587 points or 1.6 per cent to close at 36,473, its lowest closing level since March 5 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index dropped 177 points or 1.6 per cent to settle at 10,741, its lowest level since February 20.
- "It seems that current selloff is in the last leg and investors are selling assets as they are looking to protect capital," AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital told NDTV.
- All but one sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange ended lower led by the Nifty Realty Index's 6 per cent plunge. Realty sector gauge fell after DLF shares collapsed 16 per cent to Rs 144.
- The rupee also came under selling pressure and fell close to 72 per dollar after China's yuan fell to fresh 11-year lows on Thursday amid worries about the deepening Sino-US trade war, despite support from major state-owned banks in both the spot and forwards markets.
- Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Private Bank, Metal, Financial Services and Banking sector gauges also fell between 2 and 3.5 per cent each.
- On the other hand, Nifty Information Technology index was top gainer, up 0.2 per cent.
- Mid- and small-cap shares sharply underperformed their larger peers as the Nifty Midcap 100 Index tumbled 1.9 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 Index plunged 2.8 per cent.
- Yes Bank was top loser in the Nifty 50 basket of shares. The stock fell for fourth straight day and plunged 12 per cent to close at Rs 57.45. In the last four trading sessions the stock has dropped 29 per cent. Vedanta, Bajaj Finser, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, BPCL, Zee Entertainment and Coal India also fell between 4-8 per cent each.
- On the flipside, Britannia Industries, Tech Mahindra, Dr. Reddy's Labs, TCS and Hindustan Unilever were among the notable gainers.
- The overall market breadth was extremely negative as 1,433 shares ended lower while 368 closed higher on the NSE.
