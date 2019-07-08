Sensex Slumps 600 Points On Higher Tax Incidence For Foreign Investors

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes plunged for a second straight session after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting Budget for financial year 2019-20 on Friday, proposed to increase the minimum public shareholding in listed companies along with higher tax incidence for foreign portfolio investors and high net-worth individuals. "I have asked SEBI to consider raising the current threshold of 25 per cent to 35 per cent," Ms Sitharaman said in her first Budget speech. The Sensex fell more than 650 points and the NSE Nifty 50 index dropped below its crucial psychological level of 11,650 on Monday.