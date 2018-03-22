Sensex Surges Over 100 Points After US Fed Hikes Rate: 5 Points

On Wednesday, the Sensex closed at 33136.18 while the Nifty50 settled at 10155.25.

The S&P BSE Sensex opened marginally higher at 33,140.40 with a gain of 4.22 points or 0.01 per cent on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve hiked key interest rates by 25 basis points. The broader Nifty50 opened above the psychologically crucial level of 10,150 at 10,165.65 with a gain of 10.40 points or 0.10 per cent higher. Within 20 minutes of the trading session, the market surged with the Sensex gaining over 100 points and the Nifty50 inching towards the 10,200 level. The US Fed, in its first meeting under Chairman Jerome Powell has kept the expected number of rate hikes for 2018 the same at three. Since markets were afraid that the Fed may raise this expected number of rate hike this year to four, they should be relieved, said experts. In overnight trade, the US markets closed lower.