Sensex, Nifty Snap Six-Day Winning Streak Led By Losses In Infosys

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes snapped their six-day winning streak led by losses in the country's second largest software services company Infosys. The Sensex fell as much as 374 points and the Nifty 50 index dropped as much as 88 points to fall below 11,600. The benchmarks opened higher but soon turned volatile and the Sensex switched direction at least 10 times before extending losses in afternoon deals. Infosys was the top drag on the benchmarks, the stock slumped the most in six years after it received anonymous whistleblower complaints alleging certain unethical practices by the company's top management.

The Sensex ended 335 points or 0.85 per cent to close at 38,964 and the Nifty 50 index declined 74 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at 11,588.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.