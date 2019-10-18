Sensex, Nifty End At Three-Month Highs As Markets Surge For Sixth Straight Day

The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 1,285 shares ended higher.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 index logged in sixth straight day of gains led by gains in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Consultancy Services. The Sense rose as much as 309 points to hit an intraday high of 39,361.06 and the NSE Nifty 50 index surpassed its important psychological level of 11,650. For most part of the day, the benchmarks opened higher and extended gains in afternoon trading paced by buying interest in metal, PSU bank, auto and financial services shares.

The Sensex ended 246 points or 0.63 per cent higher at 39,298.38 and the NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 76 points to close at 11,662.

All sector gauges barring the Nifty IT index ended higher led by the Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty indexes' over 1.5 per cent gain.

Mid- and small-cap shares witnessed good buying interest and outperformed their larger peers. The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 2.06 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbed 1.73 per cent.

Reliance Industries was the top Sensex mover in today's session. The stock rose 1.37 per cent to close at Rs 1,415. During the session, Reliance Industries market capitalisation crossed Rs 9 lakh crore to become the country's most valuable company ahead of its earnings due later in the day.

Yes Bank was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 8.23 per cent to close at Rs 51.30. Coal India, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki, Grasim Industries, Nestle India and Power Grid were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, Cipla, Eicher Motors, Hindalco, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 1,285 shares ended higher while 497 closed lower on the NSE.

