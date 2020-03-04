Sensex, Nifty Slide As US Fed Rate Cut Fails To Enthuse Investors

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes resumed decline after a day's breather on Tuesday as the emergency rate cut by the US Federal Reserve failed to enthuse investors. Reports of rising cases of deadly coronavirus in the country are weighing on the investor sentiment, analysts said. The Sensex fell as much as 285 points to hit an intraday low of 38,339 and the Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 11,229. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India and ITC were among the biggest drags on the 30-share Sensex.

As of 11:58 am, the Sensex fell 230 points or 0.6 per cent to 38,394 and the NSE Nifty 50 index declined 52 points or 0.5 per cent to 11,252.

The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move designed to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus. In a statement, the central bank said it was cutting rates by a half percentage point to a target range of 1.00 per cent to 1.25 per cent.

All sector gauges barring the index of Pharma companies on the National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by the Nifty Private Bank index's 1.5 per cent fall. Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Services, Media, Metal and Realty sector gauges also fell over a per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing selling pressure as the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 1.2 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index dropped 1.1 per cent.

Yes Bank was top loser in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock fell 4.5 per cent to Rs 29.80. Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, ITC and Vedanta were also among the losers.

On the flipside, Sun Pharma, Cipla, Dr. Reddy's Labs, GAIL, Asian Paints, Power Grid and Indian Oil were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was extremely bearish as 1,147 shares were declining while 572 were advancing on the BSE.