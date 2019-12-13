Sensex Rises Over 250 Points, Nifty Reclaims 12,000

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes staged a gap up opening in trade on Friday mirroring gains in other Asian markets. Asian shares scaled eight-month peaks on Friday as a last-gasp Sino-US trade deal and a likely major election win by Britain's Conservative Party looked to have cleared a couple of dark clouds from the global horizon. The Sensex rose as much as 284 points and the NSE Nifty 50 index opened above its important level of 12,000.

As of 9:22 am, the Sensex traded 229 points or 0.56 per cent higher at 40,811 and the NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 60 points or 0.5 per cent to 12,031.

The double dose of relief slugged safe-haven sovereign bonds and the Japanese yen, and led markets to scale back the chance of more interest rates cuts around the world.

The pound hit its highest since mid-2018 as UK exit polls seemed to rule out a shock win by the left-wing Labour opposition, and could help clarify the outlook for Brexit.

Polls suggested Prime Minster Boris Johnson could gain a commanding 368 seats in Britain's Parliament, settling another long-standing uncertainty.

Back home, buying was visible across sectors as 17 of nineteen sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading higher led by the S&P BSE Metal index's over 2 per cent gain.