Sensex, Nifty Fall For Second Day; HPCL Declines Nearly 3%

Pharma stocks declined, with the NSE's sectoral index Nifty Pharma finished more than 1 per cent lower. Sun Pharma, Lupin and Dr Reddy's Laboratories closed nearly 1 per cent lower each. Piramal Enterprises fell 2.2 per cent while Divi's Laboratories declined 1.4 per cent.
Oil refiners and retailers took a hit after Indian Oil Corporation marginally cut petrol and diesel prices after 16 days of consecutive hikes. Shares in IOC and Bharat Petroleum Corp ended with losses of around 1 per cent each.
However, downside in the markets was capped due to some buying witnessed in banking stocks. The NSE's secrotal index of banking shares, Bank Nifty, finished 0.3 per cent higher while the Nifty PSU Bank rose 0.6 per cent. Shares in state-run State Bank of India (SBI) settled 1.1 per cent higher while Yes Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 1.5 per cent each. HDFC Bank gained 0.8 per cent.
Fortis Healthcare closed 1.1 per cent higher, a day after the company launched a new round of bidding for itself. The cash-strapped hospital operator's board is also scheduled to meet to approve quarterly results on Wednesday.
In the global equity markets, investors feared that repeat elections in the euro zone's third-largest economy - which could come as soon as July - may become a de-facto referendum on Italian membership of the currency bloc and the country's role in the European Union. The euro hit a 10-month low on fears of repeat elections in the Eurozone's third-largest economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tumbled 1.4 per cent.
CommentsForeign portfolio investors (FPIs) had net sold shares worth Rs. 407.33 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs. 578.38 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional data from the NSE.
(With agency inputs)