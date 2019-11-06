Sensex Hits All-Time High Led By Gains In ICICI Bank, Infosys: 10 Things To Know

Here are 10 things to know about Sensex hitting all-time high:
- As of 2:16 pm, the Sensex traded 289 points or 0.72 per cent higher at 40,559 and the Nifty 50 index was up 72 points or 0.60 per cent at 11,989.
- Infosys was top gainer in the Sensex. The stock surged as much as 3.69 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 721.50 after the company said that it "strongly condemns the mischievous insinuations" made by anonymous sources against the co-founders and former colleagues.
- "These speculations are appalling and seem to be aimed at tarnishing the image of some of the most accomplished and respected individuals," said Nandan Nilekani, chairman, Infosys, in the statement.
- Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC and Sun Pharma were also among the gainers in the 30-member Sensex index, rising between 1.3-2.3 per cent each.
- On the flipside, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki were among the laggards.
- Surge in Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC and HDFC Bank collectively contributed over 200 points towards gain in the S&P BSE Sensex.
- Fifteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading higher led by the S&P BSE Realty index's 2.5 per cent gain. S&P BSE Bankex, Capital Goods, Metal and Finance sector gauges also rose between 0.9-1.1 per cent each.
- On the other hand, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index was top loser, down over 4 per cent.
- Mid- and small-cap shares were trading on a mixed note with the S&P BSE MidCap Index advancing 0.47 per cent and the S&P BSE SmallCap index trading on a flat note.
- Among the individual shares, Titan Company's shares dropped 10 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,158 after the company lowered its revenue guidance to 11-13 per cent year-on-year growth for the second half of 2020 from 20 per cent.
