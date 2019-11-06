Sensex Hits All-Time High Led By Gains In ICICI Bank, Infosys: 10 Things To Know

Infosys was top gainer in the Sensex.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged as much as 569 points from the day's lowest level to hit a new all-time high of 40,607 led by gains in ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The 50-share Nifty index reclaimed its important psychological level of 12,000, but was 101 points away from record high of 12,103 touched in June this year. Buying across sectors pushed the Sensex to touch a new record high in trade today.