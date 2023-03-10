Sensex Loses 650 Points On US Fed Rate Fears

All the 13 major sectoral indexes declined. (File)

Stock Indices traded lower today on concerns of a high-interest rate regime, as investors await February US jobs data to see if the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy has managed to cool down the economy.

The BSE Sensex lost 650 points to 59,156.60 in the morning trade, while the Nifty Fifty index fell 181 points to 17,407.

All the 13 major sectoral indexes declined.

The decline in Indian shares comes after a sharp slide in global equities ahead of the February jobs data in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies)