NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Sensex Ends Over 150 Points Higher; Power, Metal Shares Outperform

Thirteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE ended higher led by the S&P BSE Metal Index's 3 per cent gain.

Market | | Updated: June 26, 2019 15:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sensex Ends Over 150 Points Higher; Power, Metal Shares Outperform

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes rose for second day in a row paced by gains in power, metal and utilities shares. The Sensex and Nifty opened lower and for most part of the day traded in a rangebound manner. However, gains in banking heavyweights like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank helped Sensex and Nifty end with gains. The Sensex moved in a range of 354 points and the NSE Nifty 50 Index touched high of 11,871.85 and low of 11,757.

The Sensex ended 157 points or 0.4 per cent to close at 39,592 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced 0.4 per cent or 51 points to close at 11,848.

Thirteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE ended higher led by the S&P BSE Metal Index's 3 per cent gain.

Power, Realty, Capital Goods, Utilities, Industrials, Basic Materials and Healthcare sector gauges also rose between 1 and 2 per cent each.

On the flipside, S&P BSE Information Technology Index was top loser, down 0.7 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares witnessed buying interest as the S&P BSE MidCap Index rose 0.85 per cent and S&P BSE SmallCap Index advanced 0.47 per cent.

Vedanta was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 5 per cent to Rs 179. JSW Steel, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Hindalco, Tata Steel, UPL, Yes Bank, Grasim Industries and Dr. Reddy's Labs were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Britannia Industries, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,440 shares closed higher while 1,051 ended lower on the BSE.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sensex

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreBudget 2019World Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVTax CalculatorBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsOnePlus 7Samsung M40LG W SeriesRedmi K20 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top