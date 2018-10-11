Sensex, Nifty Bleed Over 2% To Register New 6-Month Lows

Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finserv, SBI, Tata Steel and Hindalco were the top Nifty50 laggards

Stock markets registered sharp losses on Thursday, rocked by sell-offs across global markets spooked by escalating global trade tensions and warnings of a growth slowdown. BSE benchmark index Sensex declined 759 points to end at 34,001 and the NSE Nifty settled at 10,234, down 225 points from the previous close. That marked the lowest closing levels for the key indices in past six months. A selloff in most sectors dragged the markets lower, with the Sensex falling as much as over 1,000 points intraday trade, before some recovery from those levels by the end of the session.