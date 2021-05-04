Registration Of Housing Properties Fell 42% To 10,136 Units Last Month In Mumbai

The registrations of residential properties in the financial capital of the country - Mumbai, declined 42 per cent to 10,136 units, compared to the previous month, due to the second wave of COVID-19 and the expiry of the stamp duty period. According to leading property consultant Knight Frank India, Mumbai registered a growth of 10,000 residential property registrations in April 2021, however, only seven per cent of the registrations were from the new registration sales. The remaining were transacted between December 2020 - March 2021, for which the applicable stamp duties were paid during the low rate window period.