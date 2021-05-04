Registration Of Housing Properties Fell 42% To 10,136 Units Last Month In Mumbai

The registrations of residential properties in the financial capital of the country - Mumbai, declined 42 per cent to 10,136 units, compared to the previous month, due to the second wave of COVID-19 and the expiry of the stamp duty period. According to leading property consultant Knight Frank India, Mumbai registered a growth of 10,000 residential property registrations in April 2021, however, only seven per cent of the registrations were from the new registration sales. The remaining were transacted between December 2020 - March 2021, for which the applicable stamp duties were paid during the low rate window period.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world. Follow our special coverage of Assembly Elections 2021 and get fastest results on ndtv.com/elections.