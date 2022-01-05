SEBI Urges Investors To Go For Online Grievance Redressal Mechanism

SEBI has urged investors to go for online grievance redressal mechanism

Investors should file their complaints through online mechanisms, especially through SCORES portal and also mobile application, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has suggested.

This, it said, would lead to effective redressal of grievances. SCORES stands for SEBI complaints redressal system.

Also, in order to increases awareness regarding online grievance redressal mechanisms, SEBI has asked stock exchanges including commodity derivatives exchanges, depositories and clearing corporations to display option to lodge complaint with them directly on the home page of their websites and mobile apps.

Further to this, they have been directed to display link to SCORES website as well as link to download SCORES mobile app on the home page of their websites and mobile apps, according to a SEBI circular.

SCORES is a grievance redressal system launched in June 2011. It is a platform designed to help investors lodge their complaints online with SEBI, pertaining to the securities market, against companies, intermediaries, and market infrastructure institutions.