Allegations Of Adani Investigations Since 2016 'Factually Baseless', Says SEBI

Market regulator SEBI, in a rejoinder before the Supreme Court in the Hindenberg Case today, denied investigating the Adani Group since 2016, as claimed by a petition. The regulator said no listed Adani company was part of its 2016 probe involving 51 firms.

SEBI or Securities and Exchange Board of India rejected a petition that has opposed its request for an extension to complete its probe in the Hindenburg case. The petitioner had claimed that SEBI had been investigating the group since 2016.

"The 'investigation' referred to in paragraph 5 of the reply affidavit has no relation and/or connection to the issues referred to and/or arising out of the Hindenburg Report," said SEBI in its affidavit before the Supreme Court.

"The matter referred to… pertains to the issuance of Global Depository Receipts ("GDRs") by 51 Indian listed companies, in respect of which investigation was conducted. However, no listed company of Adani Group was part of the aforesaid 51 companies," SEBI said.

"Pursuant to the completion of investigation, appropriate enforcement actions were taken in this matter. Hence, the allegation that SEBI is investigating Adani since 2016 is factually baseless."

SEBI also cautioned against "premature conclusion" of the case, justifying its request for a six-month extension.

"The application for extension of time filed by SEBI is meant to ensure carriage of justice keeping in mind the interest of investors and the securities market since any incorrect or premature conclusion of the case arrived at without full facts.. material on record would not serve the ends of justice and hence would be legally untenable," said the regulator.