Sebi Allows Exchanges To Start Commodity Trading From 9 AM

The closing time for agriculture commodities has also been extended by 4 hours to 9 p.m., Sebi said.

Market | | Updated: November 30, 2018 20:20 IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) allowed exchanges to start commodity trading an hour earlier to increase participation of different stakeholders, the market regulator said in a statement on Friday.

The commodity markets can open at 9 a.m. local time (0330 GMT), instead of 10 a.m. now, the market regulator said.

The closing time for agriculture commodities has also been extended by 4 hours to 9 p.m., it said.

The commodity exchanges had requested market regulator to consider extending the trading hours considering the influence of overseas market on local prices.

 

Sebi commodity markets

