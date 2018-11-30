Sebi Allows Exchanges To Start Commodity Trading From 9 AM

The commodity markets can open at 9 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. now, Sebi said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) allowed exchanges to start commodity trading an hour earlier to increase participation of different stakeholders, the market regulator said in a statement on Friday.

The closing time for agriculture commodities has also been extended by 4 hours to 9 p.m., it said.

The commodity exchanges had requested market regulator to consider extending the trading hours considering the influence of overseas market on local prices.