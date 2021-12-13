SBI Urges Staff Not To Participate In Bank Unions' Two-Day Strike

SBI has urged its employees not to participate in the bank unions strike

Country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has urged its staff to refrain from participating in the proposed two-day strike on December 16 and 17, 2021, which has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

The strike has been called in protest against the government's decision to private two public sector banks.

SBI said that going on strike would not be in the interest of its customers, investors and the bank itself.

Last week, SBI had said that it had made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning at its branches during the two-day strike. It added that it was likely that the work at the bank would be impacted by the strike.

"In view of the proposed two-day bank strike on December 16 and 17, 2021, SBI has requested the staff members to reconsider their decision and refrain from participating in the strike on the said date in the interest of our customers, investors, and the bank," a statement issued by the lender on Monday said.

Considering the ongoing pandemic situation, resorting to a strike will cause great inconvenience to the stakeholders, the bank's statement added.

SBI said that it endeavors to make available normal functioning in its branches and offices banking services to all customers during December 16 and 17.

"However, in the likelihood of services being interrupted or being partially available, we also request our customers to undertake transactions well in advance and use the digital channels for payments/money transfer and other related services," SBI said.