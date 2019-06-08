Looking To Open A Zero Balance Account With SBI? Check Interest Rates, Other Details Here

SBI's Pehla Kadam and Pehli Udaan savings bank accounts also come with zero balance facilities.

State Bank of India or SBI offers certain accounts where monthly average balance (MAB) rule is not applicable. These accounts do not require customers to maintain any particular minimum average balance. In other words, these bank accounts can be operated with zero balance. According to SBI, zero balance savings accounts are primarily meant for economically weaker sections of society to encourage them to start saving without any burden of charges or fees. These accounts provide all the usual facilities that come with a regular savings account. (Also read: Interest Rates, Investment Limits, Tenure Of SBI Fixed Deposit Account)

Here are 5 things to know about SBI's zero balance savings account:

1. SBI's Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) account, which is a zero balance account, can be opened by any individual provided he/she has valid KYC (Know Your Customer) documents. Customers also get a number of facilities such as debit and ATM cards and internet banking with BSBD account.

2. The interest rate offered by SBI on zero balance saving account is the same as that on regular saving bank account. Customers with Rs 1 lakh or more in their accounts earn an interest of 3.25 per cent, whereas those with less than Rs 1 lakh in their savings bank accounts earn interest at the rate of 3.50 per cent, according to SBI.

3. SBI also allows customers to open zero balance accounts under PMJDY (Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana) scheme. PMJDY is a national mission for financial inclusion to ensure access to financial services, namely, banking/ savings and deposit accounts, remittance, credit, insurance, pension in an affordable manner, according to SBI's website- sbi.co.in.

4. SBI's Pehla Kadam and Pehli Udaan savings bank accounts also come with zero balance facilities. These accounts are specially meant for children.

5. SBI's special salary account packages, which can also be opened with zero balance, are available for varied sectors, such as central government, state government, defence forces, paramilitary forces, police forces, corporates/ institutions etc.