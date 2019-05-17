ATM Charges Levied By SBI For Transactions And Other Services

SBI also charge an amount for issuance of debit cards and its annual maintenance

Key lenders in the country offer the service of ATM-cum-debit cards but levy certain charges for making transactions at ATMs. The country's largest bank, State Bank of India or SBI, also offers these facilities but allows limited number of ATM transactions free of cost every month. The number of permitted free transactions at ATMs in a month depends on factors such as the location of ATM. SBI also charge an amount for issuance of debit cards and its annual maintenance. For instance, SBI charges Rs 306 for issuance of a platinum debit card.

Here are the ATM transaction charges made by SBI:

Debit Card Issuance Charges Normal (Classic/Global) Nil Gold Debit Card 100/- (including service tax) Platinum Debit Card 306/- (including service tax) Debit Card Annual Maintenance Charges (Recovered at the beginning of the second year onwards) Classic Debit Card 100/- plus service tax Silver/Global /Yuva /Gold Debit Card 150/- plus service tax Platinum Debit Card 200/- plus service tax Pride/Premium Business Debit Card 300/- plus service tax Debit Card Replacement Charges Rs.204/- (including service tax) Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PIN Rs.51/- (including service tax) Domestic Transaction Charges Transactions at State Bank Group ATMs Free Other Bank ATMs - Up to 5 Transactions during a calendar month (for savings bank account only) Free Other Bank ATMs - Beyond 5 transactions(in Savings account) AND other than savings account: Financial Transaction: 17/- (including service tax) Non-Financial Transaction 6/- (including service tax)

Private sector lenders such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank also offer limited number of transactions free of cost every month.

