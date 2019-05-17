NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

ATM Charges Levied By SBI For Transactions And Other Services

Private sector lenders such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also offer limited number of transactions free of cost every month

Your Money | | Updated: May 17, 2019 16:34 IST
SBI also charge an amount for issuance of debit cards and its annual maintenance


Key lenders in the country offer the service of ATM-cum-debit cards but levy certain charges for making transactions at ATMs. The country's largest bank, State Bank of India or SBI, also offers these facilities but allows limited number of ATM transactions free of cost every month. The number of permitted free transactions at ATMs in a month depends on factors such as the location of ATM. SBI also charge an amount for issuance of debit cards and its annual maintenance. For instance, SBI charges Rs 306 for issuance of a platinum debit card.

(Also read: All You Need To Know About SBI Personal Gold Loans)

Here are the ATM transaction charges made by SBI:

Debit Card Issuance ChargesNormal (Classic/Global)Nil
Gold Debit Card100/- (including service tax)
Platinum Debit Card306/- (including service tax)
Debit Card Annual Maintenance Charges (Recovered at the beginning of the second year onwards)Classic Debit Card100/- plus service tax
Silver/Global /Yuva /Gold Debit Card150/- plus service tax
Platinum Debit Card200/- plus service tax
Pride/Premium Business Debit Card300/- plus service tax
Debit Card Replacement ChargesRs.204/- (including service tax)
Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PINRs.51/- (including service tax)
Domestic Transaction ChargesTransactions at State Bank Group ATMsFree
Other Bank ATMs - Up to 5 Transactions during a calendar month (for savings bank account only)Free
Other Bank ATMs - Beyond 5 transactions(in Savings account) AND other than savings account:
Financial Transaction:17/- (including service tax)
Non-Financial Transaction6/- (including service tax)

(Also read: Penalty charges levied by top lenders for non-maintenance of minimum balance)

Private sector lenders such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank also offer limited number of transactions free of cost every month.

(Also read: How Latest Changes In SBI Interest Rates In Select Financial Products Impact You



