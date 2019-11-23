This Zero Balance SBI Savings Account Can Be Opened Even Without KYC Documents

SBI issues a basic RuPay ATM-cum-debit card for free to holders of the small account.

State Bank of India or SBI, the largest commercial lender of the country, offers a zero balance savings account, which can be opened by customers who do not have know-your-customer (KYC) documents. Banks usually follow a strict KYC procedure before customers open their accounts. However, SBI's small account can be opened by anyone who does not have valid KYC documents, provided he/she is above 18 years of age, the lender said on its website- sbi.co.in. However, upon submission of KYC documents, the account can be converted into a regular savings account.