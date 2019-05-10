State Bank Of India Reports Profit Of Rs 838 Crore For March Quarter, Shares Down: 10 Things To Know

State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday swung to profit from a record loss in the corresponding quarter year ago on the back of an improvement in its asset quality. In a regulatory filing, the country's largest lender reported a net profit of Rs 838.40 crore for the quarter ended March 31, as against a loss of Rs 7,718.17 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago. SBI shares fell more than 2 per cent after the earnings announcement, but pared some of those losses.