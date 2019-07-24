SBI allows its internet banking subscribers to set up FD and RD accounts via internet banking.

State Bank of India or SBI, country's largest lender by assets, enables internet banking users to access a number of banking facilities. SBI customers can access their account balance information, facilitate a fund transfer, apply for a new cheque book and debit cards under this service. The lender also allows its internet banking subscribers to set up a fixed deposit (FD) and recurring deposit (RD) accounts via internet banking. To register for online services, users can download the registration form from the SBI's internet banking website - onlinesbi.com.

SBI bank branch provides the subscriber with a "Pre Printed Kit (PPF)", which contains details such as username and password. These details are required for logging into the portal for the first time after registration. It is mandatory for the user to change the username and password during the first session, according to SBI's website. In case a user forgets his/her password, he/she can reset it.

How to reset SBI internet banking password:

Step 1: Click on "Forget Login Password" on the SBI's internet banking login screen

Step 2: User will be redirected to another screen where he/she is required to enter the details like username, account number, country, mobile number, date of birth followed by the captcha shown on the screen

Step 3: Click on 'Submit'

Sep 4: User will receive an OTP (on-time password) on the registered mobile number, which he/she is supposed to enter in the required field. A new page will open where he/she can create a new password

Users can also create login password using ATM card details or by using SBI's internet banking profile password. Profile password is used within the portal for doing vital operations like adding and deleting beneficiaries, changing payment limits, updating personal information etc.

Subscribers can even approach any branch to get the login password reset, according to SBI's website.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.