SBI Tax Saving Fixed Deposit (FD): Interest Rate, Lock-In Period, Key Features

Most commercial banks in the country such as State Bank of India (SBI) offer income tax benefits under a special type of fixed deposit (FD) account. This income tax benefit can be availed by the eligible assessees against their investment - up to Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year- under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Also known as tax-saving fixed deposit, this special type of fixed deposit allows a minimum maturity period of five years and a maximum of 10 years, according to SBI's website- sbi.co.in.

The rate of interest for the scheme, is similar to that on fixeddeposits.

Here is everything you need to know about SBI's tax saving fixed deposit (FD):

Resident Indians as an individual or in the capacity of the Karta of the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) are eligible to invest in this scheme, according to SBI. Also, applicants need to have a Permanent Account Number (PAN) to invest in this scheme. The names, mode of operation and home branch of newly generated tax saving deposit account is same as in debit account, from which fixed deposit account is funded. However in case of joint accounts only, the first holder is only eligible for deduction from income under section 80C of Income Tax Act, according to SBI. One can open a tax saving fixed deposit with a minimum amount of Rs 1000. The maximum amount that can be deposited under the tax saving FD scheme is Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year. The rate of interest for the scheme, is similar to that on fixed deposits. SBI revised its interest rates on term deposits with effect from August 1, 2019. The interest rates for retail deposits below Rs 2 crore is 6.50 per cent for general public and 7.00 per cent for senior citizens in maturity period of 5 years and up to 10 years. Customers cannot withdraw the fixed deposit before the expiry of five years from the date of its receipt, according to SBI. Premature closure of fixed deposit under tax saving scheme is also not allowed during the lock-in period. After 5 years, investors can close it through the home branch only. In case of death of depositor, legal heir of depositor can pre-maturely close it through home branch only. Senior citizen can avail additional rate of interest under tax saving FD scheme by exercising the relevant option. The date of birth in bank's record is considered for age validation. The minimum days and minimum amount applicable for additional rate of interest for senior citizen is as per bank's policy. In case of joint accounts, the senior citizen benefit can be availed only if the first account holder qualifies for this benefit, according to SBI. A nomination facility is also available with SBI's tax saving scheme. Customers cannot use the deposit account to secure loan or as security to any other asset, according to SBI.

