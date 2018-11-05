SBI Reports 40% Fall In September Quarter Net Profit

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 944.87 crore for the July-September period, registering a 40.3 per cent fall from Rs 1,581.55 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

SBI's total income increased to Rs 66,607.98 crore for the quarter ended September 30, from Rs 65,429.63 crore in the year-ago period.

SBI said it percentage of net NPAs or non-performing assets stood at 9.95 per cent in the September quarter, as against 10.69 per cent in the previous quarter, and 9.83 per cent in the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Shares in SBI jumped as much as 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 299.90 apiece on the BSE, whose benchmark index Sensex was down 0.2 per cent.