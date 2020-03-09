Yes Bank Withdrawal Limit Could End 'Within A Week': SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar

SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar's comments come days after the RBI unveiled a bailout plan for Yes Bank

State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Monday that the moratorium on Yes Bank could be lifted as early as "within a week". In an interaction with NDTV, the SBI chairman said: "I want to assure Yes Bank customers that once we (SBI) step in they shouldn't worry about money... The financial system is sound." His comments come days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unveiled a bailout plan for Yes Bank, under which SBI will invest up to Rs 10,000 crore in the beleaguered private sector lender. The RBI has taken control of Yes Bank, after the debt-laden lender failed to raise the capital it needs to stay above mandated regulatory requirements.

Here are highlights of what SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said: