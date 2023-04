SAP registered a group revenue of 7.4 billion euros.

Business software maker SAP reported first-quarter revenue growth of 10% on Friday, beating expectations, boosted by its cloud business.

The German firm's IFRS operating profit fell 45%, reaching 803 million euros ($879.93 million) by the end of March, while group revenue was at 7.4 billion euros.

