Safety Audit Mandatory For Road Projects To Reduce Mishaps, Says Nitin Gadkari

Government has mandated safety audit for all road projects to reduce mishaps

Government has mandated safety audits at all stages of road development to reduce accidents, as India along with other developing countries has a high rate of road mishaps.

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said this on Monday while inaugurating a programme on vehicle crash safety. He added that safety audits have been made mandatory as around 1.5 lakh people are killed annually in India, a figure which is even higher than Coronavirus related deaths.

Mr Gadkari said that his aim is to achieve 50 per cent reduction in road accident deaths and zero accidents and deaths by 2030.

He further said that around 60 per cent deaths are of two-wheeler riders and therefore protection and safety of motorcycle traffic is the need of the hour.

The minister stressed on the importance of training of drivers and establishment of advanced training institutes and centres.