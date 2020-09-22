Sensex Falls Over 300 Points Amid Volatile Trade

Domestic stock markets gave up opening gains in volatile trade on Tuesday amid weakness across Asian shares, as investors weighed the prospect of a fast recovery in global economy from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell 332.87 points - or 0.88 per cent - to 37,701.27 in early deals, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark slid to as low as 11,133.15, down 117.4 points - or 1.04 per cent - from its previous close, soon after both indices registered a positive opening. A selloff across most sectors, led by financial, automobile and metal shares, dragged the markets lower however strength in major IT stocks kept the downside in check.

At 9:25 am, the Sensex traded 93.58 points - or 0.25 per cent - lower at 37,940.56, while the Nifty was down 21.50 points - or 0.19 per cent - at 11,229.05.

Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Zee Entertainment, Bharat Petroleum and GAIL, trading between 2.95 per cent and 5.38 per cent lower, were the worst hit among 40 laggards in the 50-scrip benchmark index.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and TCS, up between 1.16 per cent and 1.34 per cent, were the top Nifty gainers.

The National Stock Exchange's India VIX index - which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term - jumped as much as 3.48 per cent in morning deals.

Equities elsewhere in Asia extended losses for a second straight day, as possible delays in expanded US stimulus and concerns about fresh pandemic lockdowns in Europe knocked investor sentiment.