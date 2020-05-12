LIVE Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty Fall 2% As Financial Stocks Drag Markets

At 10:03 am, the Sensex traded 629.52 points - or 1.99 per cent - lower at 30,931.70, while the Nifty was down 175.15 points - or 1.90 per cent - at 9,064.05.

Forty three stocks in the Nifty basket of 50 components moved lower at the time. Top percentage losers were Zee Entertainment, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and HDFC, trading between 3.88 per cent and 4.57 per cent lower.

On the other hand, UPL, Vedanta, NTPC, HCL Tech and Wipro - up between 0.30 per cent and 2.58 per cent each - were the top Nifty gainers.

HDFC Bank (down 4.41 per cent), HDFC (3.97 per cent) and Reliance Industries (1.58 per cent) accounted for a loss of more than 300 points in the Sensex.

Market breadth was extremely negative with an advance-decline ratio of almost 1:4, as only 398 stocks traded higher on the NSE against 1,250 that moved in the opposite direction. On the BSE, 342 shares advanced while 1,101 declined.

Analysts awaited the release of consumer inflation data due later in the day for more clarity on monetary policy going forward.

Retail inflation - or the rate of increase in consumer prices - eased to a five-month low of 5.68 per cent in April, from 5.91 per cent in the previous month, according to a poll by news agency Reuters.

Equities elsewhere in Asia moved lower, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan last seen trading 0.85 per cent lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 and China's Shanghai Composite benchmark indices were down 0.13 per cent and 0.07 per cent respectively at the time, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down a sharper 1.45 per cent.

Overnight in the US, the benchmark indices finished a volatile session on a mixed note. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices ended 0.02 per cent and 0.78 per cent higher respectively, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.45 per cent lower. The S&P 500 E-Mini futures were down 0.81 per cent in early Asian trade on Tuesday, indicating a negative start for the US markets later in the day.