Sensex Rises Over 50 Points Amid Choppy Trade; Bank Stocks Gain

Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a lacklustre note as global equities took a breather, amid dimming hopes about a quick economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose 96.09 points - or 0.25 per cent - to 38,936.41 at the strongest level recorded in the first few minutes of trade, having opened marginally up for the day at 38,866.19. The broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark climbed to as high as 11,481.20, up 31.95 points - or 0.28 per cent - from its previous close.

At 9:28 am, the Sensex traded 113.65 points - or 0.29 per cent - higher at 38,953.97, while the Nifty was up 37.45 points - or 0.33 per cent - at 11,486.70.

Analysts awaited macroeconomic data to assess any signs of recovery from the damage caused by the COVID-19-triggered restrictions. Official data on industrial production will be released after market hours on Friday, and on consumer inflation in the country on Monday.

Equities in other Asian markets struggled to stem a bearish mood after US technology shares fell overnight, on growing doubts about stimulus in the world's largest economy and worries about their stretched valuations.

The European Central Bank's status quo on policy and weak US jobs data claims fuelled concerns that stimulus and high liquidity may not be enough to counter the damage caused by COVID-19 to world economy and business.