Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Tracking Global Markets

Domestic stock markets started the week on a positive note tracking gains across global equities, after the US drug regulator authorised the use of blood plasma from patients having recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment option. The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 132.24 points - or 0.34 per cent - higher at 38,566.96 and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark started the day at 11,412.00, up 40.40 points - or 0.36 per cent - from its previous close.

The announcement from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) of an “emergency use authorization” came on the eve of the Republican National Convention, where Donald Trump will be nominated to lead his party for four more years.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped was last seen trading 0.74 per cent higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was up 0.33 per cent.

China's Shanghai Composite index traded 0.20 per cent higher, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng gauge jumped 1.54 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.88 per cent.

The E-Mini S&P 500 futures were up 0.26 per cent at the time, indicating a positive start for US markets on Monday.